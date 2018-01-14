Two of the operating rooms at the Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital were flooded early Sunday morning.

According to the hospital, cooling coils in the air handling system developed leaks resulting in the flooding.

They say that it seems an exterior vent may have failed resulting in the cold air coming into the building freezing the pipes. When heat was turned up the pipes developed a leak.

A hospital contractor is currently on site to repair the problem.

Officials say that the remaining operating rooms are in good and usable condition.

The hospital hopes to have a recovery plan in place by Monday and say that medical and nursing leadership are reviewing the entire scheduled case list for Monday and Tuesday to minimize impact on patients.