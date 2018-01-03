Buddy Guy is set to take to The Colosseum stage on Friday, April 13th at 9pm.

Ranked 30th in Rolling Stone magazine’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time”, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and seven time Grammy award winner, Buddy Guy broke boundaries between musical genres, influencing an impressive roster of legendary musicians throughout his career including Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards, John Mayer, Slash and more. An outstanding live performer, audiences are intrigued by his unique ‘Chicago blues’ style that bridges rock and blues. Guy’s guitar technique has heavily influenced rock and roll, pioneering distortion and feedback techniques, long solos and shifting between volumes and texture. His sound features the deepest traditional blues to a more edgy flair, blended with rock, soul and free jazz. His song “Stone Crazy” was ranked 78th in the Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Guitar Songs of All Time.

Tickets start at $25 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Sunday, January 14th, 2018.