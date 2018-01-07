OvercastNow
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday January 7th, 2018

Posted at 1:52pm

City News
Photo from boblutzsez.com

The Military Institute of Windsor 37th annual Charter Night Mess Dinner on Saturday, January 20th with special guest speaker Robert Lutz.

Lutz is a renowned auto legend and former U.S. Marine Fighter Pilot and will speak on From Marine Aviator to Automotive Magnate/Beyond War Fighting: The Military’s Benefit to Society in the company of our military families.

Tickets are $65 and seating is limited. RSVP is required by January 9th,  2018 to Major Roy Embury at 519-735-6767 or by email at [email protected]

 

 

