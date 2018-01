The Arthritis Society is hosting a free public information forum on medical cannabis.

Topics will include how medical cannabis works, the access process, rights and responsibilities of employers and employees, and the latest in research developments.

It takes place this Wednesday, January 31st from 6pm to 7:30pm at the Caboto Club.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be live-streamed online at www.facebook.com/arthritissociety.