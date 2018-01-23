The Art Gallery of Windsor has launched a new First Nations, Métis, and Inuit art curriculum-linked program initiative serving Grades 4 to 8 students through the visual arts.

“The Art Gallery of Windsor has been introducing Windsor students to the visual arts for years, and for that we are very fortunate,” said Lisa Gretzky, MPP for Windsor West. “Now, with this wonderful new program, made possible through a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, our students will be exposed to arts from the perspective of the indigenous peoples of Canada,” she added. “This will bring an essential and much-needed dimension to their education.”

In addition to the launch of the program, the gallery is planning a re-installation of its Look Again! AGW collection installation, which will include recent acquisitions of Indigenous art to support the educational experience.

“This grant has allowed the AGW to develop a unique school program which we would otherwise be unable to undertake.,” said Dr. Catharine Mastin, Executive Director, Art Gallery of Windsor. “Working with the AGW art collection, students will experience the perspectives of some of Canada’s most important artists

who speak from Indigenous viewpoints. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share this program and to link it directly to the Ontario Curriculum.”