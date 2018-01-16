Windsor Police have made an arrest after a break-in at an apartment building.

Police say around 4:45 am on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 they were called to an apartment building in the 1000 block of Chatham Street East for a break and enter in progress.

Officers arrived and spoke to the complainant who told them that there was forced entry to the underground garage and that a male was seen rummaging through vehicles.

The investigation revealed that a number of vehicles were damaged and miscellaneous property was taken.

Police were able to obtain a description of the suspect and around 5:30am, officers located a male riding a bicycle who matched the description of the suspect in the area of the Wyandotte Street East and Windsor Avenue.

The suspect turned into an alleyway and officers briefly lost sight of the suspect. Due to the fresh snowfall, officers continued on foot following the single bicycle track to a residence in the 300 block of Tuscarora where they observed the suspect’s bicycle and a bag.

A single set of foot prints continued to the rear of the residence and officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest.

Officers searched the immediate area and located a backpack containing break and enter tools as well as stolen property from the apartment building.

Richard Arcand, a 44-year-old male from Windsor is charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property, three counts of mischief and possess break and enter tools.