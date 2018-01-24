Amherstburg Community Services is looking to their community to help them replace a vehicle that they took off the road in late 2017.

The organization, which has provided almost 25 thousand rides to Amherstburg and LaSalle seniors in the past three years, needs to raise $70 thousand to purchase a new accessible vehicle.

“Of our three remaining vehicles, two of them are over ten years old, and frankly, if and when any of those need to be repaired, we might find ourselves in a spot where we need to turn people away,” said Amherstburg Community Services executive director, Kathy DiBartolomeo. “If ever there’s a time we need help from our community, now is that time.”

DiBartolomeo says that Amherstburg Community Services have already sent out letters to local businesses requesting donations.

They also started selling tickets for their annual 50/50 lottery draw on January 22 – those tickets will be on sale for 3 tickets for $5 until their SOUPer Wednesday fundraiser on February 21st. Tickets for that fundraiser are also on sale now.

Anyone interested in donating to ACS can do so by cash or cheque at their office at 179 Victoria Street South in Amherstburg, or by credit card through their website, www.amherstburg-cs.com/make-a-personal-donation.