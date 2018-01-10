The Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County has launched a new art-based program for persons with dementia and their care partners thanks to funding from Caesars Windsor cares.

The new program titled Creative Expressions is designed for people living with dementia and their partners to get creative together and experience art making in a setting that is supportive and fun. Sessions are held once a month at the Art InDeed Studio, with each session providing a unique art activity that can be modified based on participant’s preferences and abilities. No previous art experience is needed to enjoy this class.

With the help of a grant of $5,000 from Caesars Windsor Cares, each month, for 10 months, individuals can experience self-expression through the arts, providing a positive approach to coping and dealing with the stresses and uncertainties that can accompany a dementia diagnosis.

“Caesars Windsor recognizes the importance of sponsoring programs to enrich the lives of older adults in our community,” said Kelly Wolfe Gregoire, VP Human Resources, Caesars Windsor. “We are pleased to sponsor the Alzheimer Society’s Creative Expressions program because we are committed to investing in Windsor-Essex for a healthy, diverse and vibrant community.”

Since the program launch in October, participants have had the opportunity to work with fabric and dye, paint, and chalk pastels.