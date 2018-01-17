The City of Windsor is celebrating the success of the 311 call service for 2017.

According to the city, the statistics for 2017 show changes made to the hours of operation at 311 were well received by residents and well handled by staff.

There were a total of 142,572 inquiries dealt with in 2017, which is up nearly 3,000 from 2016, even though the hours of operation were reduced from 7am to 7pm to 8am to 5pm.

“We knew from historical numbers that the majority of calls came in during traditional business hours,” said Call Centre Manager Alena Sleziak. “So we were happy to see residents supported our move to a better business model and to see our staff embrace it so well. Our numbers were better right across the board.”

The service target level was one of the many areas improved in 2017, with 75% of calls answered within the targeted time of 45 seconds. That’s up from 68% in 2016.

The fourth quarter statistics for 311 are also in. Dirty yard calls and calls for tree maintenance were the top services requested.