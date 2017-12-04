The winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 guaranteed $1 million prize draw was sold in Windsor. The draw took place on Saturday, December 2, 2017. Lotto 6/49 includes a guaranteed $1 million prize draw along with each and every draw, offering players 104 more chances to become a millionaire each year.

“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize each and every draw, and this time the winning ticket was sold in Windsor!” said Wendy Montgomery, OLG Senior Vice President, Lottery & iGaming.

Check the winning numbers at the OLG’s website here.