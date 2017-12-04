OvercastNow
6 °C
43 °F
OvercastMon
11 °C
52 °F		Partly CloudyTue
9 °C
49 °F		Partly CloudyWed
2 °C
35 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday December 4th, 2017

Posted at 9:42am

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 guaranteed $1 million prize draw was sold in Windsor. The draw took place on Saturday, December 2, 2017. Lotto 6/49 includes a guaranteed $1 million prize draw along with each and every draw, offering players 104 more chances to become a millionaire each year.

“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize each and every draw, and this time the winning ticket was sold in Windsor!” said Wendy Montgomery, OLG Senior Vice President, Lottery & iGaming.

Check the winning numbers at the OLG’s website here.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.