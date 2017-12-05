A new festival is coming to the riverfront next summer.

The Rock The Plaza music festival will take place from August 10th to 12th and will feature 11 bands and three days of classic rock.

Full weekend packages and VIP tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10am. The full event pass starts at $124.50, while VIP tickets will cost $424.50 plus taxes and service charges for both options.

More information can be found at www.rocktheplaza.com. The full line-up for the festival will be released in the near future.