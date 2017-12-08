ClearNow
Friday December 8th, 2017

Posted at 1:16pm

City News
Dale Brissette of Windsor is celebrating with his wife, Tamara, after winning the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize from the December 2nd, 2017 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

“I have been playing the lottery for about 20 years and enjoy playing LOTTO 6/49 and POKER LOTTO,” shared Dale, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “My wife texted me and said that someone in Windsor won the $1 million prize, so I checked my phone and calculated how many years it would take to make $1 million,” he laughed.

The 45-year-old father of one said he discovered his win while using the OLG Lottery App. “My wife was so happy!”

Dale has plenty of plans for his new-found fortune. “We can complete our home renovations and we are planning a trip to Australia.”

“Winning this prize means living life a little more carefree. It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that we are going to be debt free,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Huron Church Road in Windsor.

