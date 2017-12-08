ClearNow
Friday December 8th, 2017

Posted at 10:28am

Health
The Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation is sending out a warning to the public of false fundraising/solicitation occurring in the Riverside Drive area.

They say that individual(s) are allegedly going door-to-door, soliciting cash donations for the future new hospital project.

Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation has not and does not intend to ever proceed with door-to-door canvassing.

They say that if you do encounter anyone going door-to-door, asking for a cash donation in support of the new hospital project, do not comply and call Windsor Police.

