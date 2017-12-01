A Windsor man has been arrested for cocaine trafficking in Harrow.

OPP report that on November 28th, 2017 that they along with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested the man on Queen Street in Harrow and seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine.

Mitchell Miehls, age 27 of Windsor will appear in a Windsor court on January 22nd, 2017 to answer to the charge of possession of a schedule i substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The estimated street value of the seizure is approximately $15,000.

A motor vehicle, a quantity of Canadian currency and other evidentiary items related to the offence were seized by police.