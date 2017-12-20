The Windsor International Film Festival is planning monthly screening of select films with the first is scheduled for January 11th followed by February 8th, March 8th and April 12th.

“We are so thrilled to be able to connect with our patrons year-round by offering them more of what they love – an opportunity to step out of their world and into WIFF” said WIFF Executive Director and Chief Programmer, Vincent Georgie. “We look forward to continuing to offer quality programming that we know patrons will enjoy”.

The January event takes place at the Capitol Theatre with two films.

Andy Serkis’ BREATHE, which stars Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy in the inspirational true story of a young couple who refuse to give up in the face of immense adversity. It takes place at 3:30pm and 7:45pm.

Also schoingwill be Festival favourite and winner of the 2017 LiUNA People’s Choice Award, Hugh Welchman’s LOVING VINCENT, the world’s first fully oil-painted feature film that recounts the tale of the beloved, troubled artist. This one tales place at 5:50pm.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by credit card via the Windsor International film festival website windsorfilmfestival.com or by cash only the day of the showings in the Capitol Theatre lobby.