Windsor police are investigating a west end convenience store robbery.

Police say it happened around 9:30pm on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in the 500 block of Mill Street.

They say that a suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing. He brandished a knife and demanded cash. He quickly left the store with a quantity of cash and was last seen running north towards Sandwich Street. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect u is described a male, possibly white, 5’6, and 170lbs. He was wearing a dark blue winter jacket, dark touque, dark scarf with white marking on it covering his face and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.