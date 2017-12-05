

Barbara Holland will continue on as the Chair of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, while Trustee Lisa Soulliere will take over as the new Vice-Chair.

A 17-year trustee who was first elected Chair of the Board in 2012, Holland was acclaimed to the position at tonight’s annual organizational meeting.

Soulliere was first elected in 2000 to represent the Lakeshore area and sits on several of the Board’s committees including the Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC), the Audit Committee and the Indigenous Education Advisory Committee.

Mary DiMenna, who nominated Soulliere, will continue to serve her constituents as a trustee but decided not to run again for the position of vice-chair.