Mostly CloudyNow
-17 °C
1 °F
Mostly CloudyThu
-11 °C
13 °F		OvercastFri
-8 °C
18 °F		Snow ShowersSat
-9 °C
16 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday December 28th, 2017

Posted at 9:14am

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Check those numbers!

There are two weeks left to claim a Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize Draw prize worth $1,000,000 for a ticket sold nearly a year ago in Windsor.

Players have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.

The winning selection for this prize from the Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 draw were 4 – 0 – 7 – 2 – 5 – 5 – 6 – 4 – 01.

If those are you numbers, the OLG says you should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto before 6pm on Thursday, January 11th, 2018.

 

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.