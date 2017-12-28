Check those numbers!

There are two weeks left to claim a Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize Draw prize worth $1,000,000 for a ticket sold nearly a year ago in Windsor.

Players have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.

The winning selection for this prize from the Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 draw were 4 – 0 – 7 – 2 – 5 – 5 – 6 – 4 – 01.

If those are you numbers, the OLG says you should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto before 6pm on Thursday, January 11th, 2018.