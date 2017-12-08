Friday December 8th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
Friday December 8th, 2017
New Exhibit: J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
Christkindlmarkt – A Traditional German Christmas Market
Friday December 8th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Bright Lights Windsor
Friday December 8th, 2017
Jackson Park
One Bethlehem Night
Friday December 8th, 2017
Parkwood Gospel Temple
“Awakening Woodland Winter” Fine Art Show
Friday December 8th, 2017
SHŌ Art, Spirit and Performance
Tsunami Glassworks Annual Holiday Open House and Sale
Friday December 8th, 2017
Tsunami Glassworks
Once Upon A Christmas
Friday December 8th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
One Bethlehem Night
Friday December 8th, 2017
Parkwood Gospel Temple
Sgt Wilson’s Air Force Show
Friday December 8th, 2017
Life After Fifty-West Side Centre
Gingerbread Warming House
Friday December 8th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Amherstburg River Lights
Friday December 8th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park
Kingsville Fantasy of Lights
Friday December 8th, 2017
Lakeside Park
Steak Dinner & Comedy Show Christmas Party
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Windsor Sportsmen Club
J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
Saturday December 9th, 2017
New Exhibit: J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
SWYSC Youth Recreational Indoor Soccer League
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Central Park Athletics
Discover Winter Artifacts!
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Holiday-Themed Scavenger Hunts & Crafts
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Holiday Pop-Up Shop: Shine & Luster Crystal Jewellery
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Mastro Kitchen Studio
Bright Lights Windsor
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Jackson Park
Christmas With The King
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
One Bethlehem Night
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Parkwood Gospel Temple
“Awakening Woodland Winter” Fine Art Show
Saturday December 9th, 2017
SHŌ Art, Spirit and Performance
Once Upon A Christmas
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
Gingerbread Warming House
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Swim with Santa
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Essex Centre Santa Claus Parade
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Essex Centre
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party
Saturday December 9th, 2017
The Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Br 255
Amherstburg River Lights
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park
Applebee’s Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser for Zambia
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Applebee's Huron Church Rd.
Kingsville Fantasy of Lights
Saturday December 9th, 2017
Lakeside Park
Christmas Gift Show
Saturday December 9th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
SB Holiday Studio Open House
Saturday December 9th, 2017
SB Contemporary Art
Gift Show at The WFCU Centre
Saturday December 9th, 2017
The WFCU Centre
J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
Sunday December 10th, 2017
New Exhibit: J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
Essex Community Concert Band presents Ring in the Holidays II
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Essex Recreation Complex, Gym A
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Bright Lights Windsor
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Jackson Park
One Bethlehem Night
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Parkwood Gospel Temple
“Awakening Woodland Winter” Fine Art Show
Sunday December 10th, 2017
SHŌ Art, Spirit and Performance
Crawling to Cruising Mom & Baby Yoga
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Once Upon A Christmas
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
Gingerbread Warming House
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Circus Sunday – Ugly Christmas Sweater Edition
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness
Breakfast With Santa
Sunday December 10th, 2017
The Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Br 255
Candlelight Vigil
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Fogolar Furlan Club
Amherstburg River Lights
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park
CALL TO ARTISTS : FREE SPACE | Self Directed Residency
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Arts Council Windsor & Region - Artspeak Gallery
Kensington Court Open House
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Kensington Court
Willistead Manor 2017 Holiday Tour
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Willistead Manor
Kingsville Fantasy of Lights
Sunday December 10th, 2017
Lakeside Park
Handel’s Messiah
Sunday December 10th, 2017
St. Anne's Church
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Network: Information Session
Sunday December 10th, 2017
SB Contemporary Art
