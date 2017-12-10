Tenders for construction on the new John Muir Library in the former Sandwich fire hall have come in over budget.

According to a report going to council, the lowers tender came in $4,650,517.76 plus tax, which exceeded the approved project construction budget of $2,518,000.

City administration met with the lowest bidder, Intrepid General Limited to see what cost savings could be achieved.

Several items were removed from the project including changing the limestone benches to alternate stone, removal of exterior snowmelt system, building automation controls savings, deletion of concrete encased ductwork, elevator efficiencies, structural and glass modifications to the provisional tower, a change to the concrete floor finish and additional field testing for the soil of concern resulting in savings in disposal fees.

These changes managed to trim off $258,088, resulting in a total tender price of $4,392,429.76, still leaving the project over budget.

According to administration, several factors are to blame for the cost over run including that the overall budget was developed in 2014, and industry prices have significantly increased over the past three years.

They also note that the overall local economy has improved with contractors and trades being very busy, and the heritage designated main and stable buildings requiring heritage experienced sub-contractors that include labour intensive works.

As a result of the higher tender, City Council has two options. They can choose to award the tender and fun the shortfall from several sources or cancel tender and re-assess project including research into other Sandwich area sites.

Should council decide to proceed, funding is recommended to come from a 2018 six year capital funding allocations of $1,913,795. As well as $523,578 from a place holder for a new multi-story parking garage, $498,482 from the Budimir Library expansion project $498,482, a surplus balance from Riverside Library roof replacement project of $29,000.

City Council meets on December 18th to make a final decision.