SnowNow
-2 °C
28 °F
SnowMon
-2 °C
28 °F		Partly CloudyTue
-7 °C
20 °F		Snow ShowersWed
-6 °C
22 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday December 11th, 2017

Posted at 1:02pm

Crime
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A 17-year-old was sent to a Detroit area hospital after he was struck by a transport truck on Huron Church.

Police say it happened around 5:30pm on Friday, December 8th, 2017 at the intersection of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West.

The teen remains in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation and investigators are looking to speak to any potential witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.