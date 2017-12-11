A 17-year-old was sent to a Detroit area hospital after he was struck by a transport truck on Huron Church.

Police say it happened around 5:30pm on Friday, December 8th, 2017 at the intersection of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West.

The teen remains in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation and investigators are looking to speak to any potential witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.