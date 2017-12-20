Starting in January, the Town of Tecumseh will be offering marriage licensing services.

“Residents have been asking for this service and now we have the resources in place to meet this demand,” states Laura Moy, Director of Corporate Services & Clerk. Previously, residents would have to travel outside the municipality to get a licence.

Eligible couples planning on getting married can download and complete the application on the Town’s website www.tecumseh.ca or go to the Town Hall office to obtain an application.

Both applicants must provide two pieces of identification, one being photo identification, to process the application. The fee for the licence is $130 and valid for three months from the date of issue.

For residents’ convenience, civil wedding ceremonies will also be available in the Spring of 2018 to complete the full range of marriage services offered by the Town. Prices for civil wedding ceremonies range from $250 to $350 depending on date and times.