

Design for the new Tecumseh Multi-Use Sportsplex will get underway in 2018 after Town Council approved $400,000 to hire an architect for detail design of the facility. An Expression of Interest will be released in January.

Initial concept design of the Sportsplex will include a walking trail, gym, additional programming space and a full size artificial turf field for soccer, baseball, football, golf, etc.

The Sportsplex will provide additional indoor space for soccer and baseball tournaments while also providing dedicated practice space for additional sports like basketball, volleyball and pickleball.

The Town is also looking for climate change provisions in the design including solar panels on the roof, an electric vehicle charging station and other opportunities to reduce the carbon footprint.

The facility will also provide additional programming space for year round community events and activities for all ages.

Pending funding from senior levels of government, construction could begin in the last half 2018 with an expected 18 month construction schedule.