Friday December 22nd, 2017

Posted at 5:00pm

Christmas
If you rely on Transit Windsor to get around, then take note of their special schedules for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as Boxing Day.

Christmas Eve:

The Transway 1A will run every 15 minutes to and from Devonshire Mall departing Downtown Windsor Transit terminal starting at 6:45am until 7:15pm. The first bus will depart Devonshire Mall at 7:15am and the last bus leaves at 7:45pm.

The Tunnel Bus will run on 30 minute service, with the first bus leaving Downtown 5:30am and the last at 12:30am. The return bus from Detroit (tunnel platform) leaves starting at 6:05am with the last bus departing at 1:05am.

All other routes in the city will follow the Sunday and Holiday Schedule on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day:

All buses will be operating on a special 60 minute service schedule. Transit Windsor will only be running eight of their routes on this day.

You can find the complete schedule here.

Boxing Day:

On Boxing Day, all buses will follow the Sunday Schedule with the exception of the Transway 1A and South Windsor 7 which will follow a special schedule to and from the mall that day.

