If you rely on Transit Windsor to get around, then take note of their special schedules for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as Boxing Day.

Christmas Eve:

The Transway 1A will run every 15 minutes to and from Devonshire Mall departing Downtown Windsor Transit terminal starting at 6:45am until 7:15pm. The first bus will depart Devonshire Mall at 7:15am and the last bus leaves at 7:45pm.

The Tunnel Bus will run on 30 minute service, with the first bus leaving Downtown 5:30am and the last at 12:30am. The return bus from Detroit (tunnel platform) leaves starting at 6:05am with the last bus departing at 1:05am.

All other routes in the city will follow the Sunday and Holiday Schedule on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day:

All buses will be operating on a special 60 minute service schedule. Transit Windsor will only be running eight of their routes on this day.

You can find the complete schedule here.

Boxing Day:

On Boxing Day, all buses will follow the Sunday Schedule with the exception of the Transway 1A and South Windsor 7 which will follow a special schedule to and from the mall that day.