Thursday December 28th, 2017

Posted at 11:57am

Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent Police photo

Police are looking for a suspect after a gas and dash in Tilbury Thursday morning.

They say it happened around 3am at the  Mac’s Convenience Store gas bar on Queen Street in Tilbury.

The suspect pumped $50 worth of gas into the dark blue Dodge Caravan and then drove off without paying.

The woman was wearing a black winter coat with fur around the hood, dark maroon leggings, red Canada Hudson Bay mittens and purple running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Danica Quenneville at [email protected] or at 519-436-6600 extension #87312.

