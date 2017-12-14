A significant restoration project has begun to transform and restore an abandoned marina in Sturgeon Creek, owned by the Caldwell First Nation, to enhance terrestrial and aquatic habitat, increase wetland habitat and soften the shoreline.

The project is being undertaken by Essex Region Conservation, in partnership with Caldwell First Nation.

“Coastal wetlands along our Great Lakes are not as prevalent as they used to be, so we are really proud to be working with partners to restore this site and return it to its natural state,” explained Kevin Money, Director of Conservation Services for Essex Region Conservation. “Our initial tasks included removing the boat docks, outbuildings, and hydro poles from the site along with a half-submerged barge.” This next phase of work will involve removing the vertical steel wall at water’s edge and replacing it with natural shore protection, gently sloping sides and habitat features for fish, turtles and other types of wildlife.

Funding for this project has come from Environment Canada’s National Wetland Conservation Fund, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Caldwell First Nation. As well, the Essex County Field Naturalists’ Club received funding from the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th, a collaboration between the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, the Government of Canada and extraordinary leaders from coast to coast to coast, to host a community planting at the site in spring, 2018.

“Canada thrives when communities connect to our natural heritage,” said Paul Pratt, Essex County Field Naturalists’ Club President. “This restoration project will contribute to prosperity for both the ecosystem and the community. We are pleased to partner with Caldwell First Nation and ERCA, and thankful to the Community Foundation for their support.”