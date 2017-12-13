St. Clair College Performing Arts students will deliver a family-friendly musical that’s fun for all ages this weekend.

Merry Christmas 1967 brings the magic of Christmas alive for audiences and elves alike with show-stopping dancing and vibrant musical numbers that echo the free spirit of the sixties.

The show transports audience members to Christmas of 1967, the year the college was first established, and features a groovy sound track of classic re-mastered hit songs made famous by artists like the Monkees, Stevie Wonder and the Beatles.

“We are always proud to bring the spirit of Christmas to our audiences,” says director Katherine Kaszas, “Students in both programs have built a remarkable show that will get audiences dancing in the aisles.”

Merry Christmas 1967 will be performed at the Chrysler Theater on December 14th and 15th at 7:30pm, and December 16th at 2pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the Chrysler Theatre’s box office or online. Adults are $20 and students are $10. For further information, call 800-387-9181 or visit ChryslerTheatre.com/events.