With the forecast predicting 6 centimetres of snow this evening, the City of Windsor’s Public Works Department has these reminders for all Windsorites.

Plowing will begin once the snow begins to fall and accumulates to five centimetres. An average route takes from 3 to 6 hours to complete once the snow has stopped falling, depending on the time of day and traffic conditions.

Once the main roads are clear and only if more than 10 centimetres has fallen, the trucks will be redeployed onto residential streets. If residents have concerns regarding snow on streets in their area, they are asked to call 311.

Motorists are asked to be patient when travelling behind a plow and give operators plenty of room. Plows typically operate at 40 kilometres per hour. Following too close to a snowplow can lead to poor visibility and vehicles risk being hit by thrown snow or rocks.

Residents are reminded that clearing of sidewalks abutting their property is their responsibility. As well, under the Highway Traffic Act and City of Windsor By-laws residents are prohibited from shovelling snow back onto the street while clearing sidewalks and driveways, as this creates unsafe road conditions for motorists. All sidewalks in commercial areas are to be cleared within 4 hours of the snow fall ending and 12 hours after in residential areas.