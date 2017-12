Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is now investigating after an OPP cruiser was struck from behind while parked on the shoulder of the 401.

It happened on December 23rd, 2017 around 2:50pm in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 77 in Lakeshore.

The officer and four of five occupants in a Volkswagen were sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer has since been released.