Wednesday December 13th, 2017

Posted at 8:12pm

City News
The line-up has been announced for a new summer festival.

Taking place the weekend of  August 10th to 12th, Rock the Plaza will take place along the riverfront and will feature 54-40, Randy Bachman, Honeymoon Suite, Little River Band, Platinum Blonde, Prism, Harlequin, Nick Gilder & Sweeney Todd, Toronto, The Headpins, and Helix.

Full weekend packages and VIP tickets go on sale this Friday morning at 10am.

The full event pass starts at $124.50, while VIP tickets will cost $424.50 plus taxes and service charges for both.

Visit www.rocktheplaza.com for further details.

 

