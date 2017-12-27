Essex Town Council has reduced residential development charges in Harrow Centre by 100%.

The change is designed to spur residential development in Harrow and increase the number of homes available for sale and comes into effect on January 1st, 2018.

“Council recognizes that more needs to be done to entice homebuilders and developers to build residential units in Harrow to meet the demand,” said Chief Administrative Officer Donna Hunter.

The discount on residential development charges will be in place until August 25th, 2019.