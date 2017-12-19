Red Sun Farms presented a check in the amount of $5,720 to Make-A-Wish Southwestern Ontario, a non-profit organization that grants the wishes of children with life threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy.

The funds collected were derived from Red Suns’ employees, who were trying to figure out a way to promote healthy lifestyles within their organization, while giving back to the community.

The team decided that they would be providing produce boxes for their employees for the mere cost of five dollars. The large boxes would contain ample amounts of fresh quality vegetables, straight from the Red Sun Greenhouses. As an added incentive all the money collected from the produce box purchases would be donated to the Make a Wish foundation.

Upon hearing the team’s plan Red Sun Farms President Jim DiMenna decided to sweeten the deal, “I just thought it was such a great idea, I knew I had to do my part.” DiMenna added, “The Make-A-Wish Foundation does so much, for so many communities, I thought it was only right that I match every dollar raised.”

With the added incentive the Red Sun team has sold over 570 produce boxes since the inception of the idea. Red Sun Farms COO Carlos Visconti adds, “I am most proud of our employees. They are truly the back bone of Red Sun Farms, and this initiative coincides directly with our core values as an organization.”