The Board of Trustees of the Greater Essex County District School Board has selected Trustee Kim McKinley as its chairperson for the upcoming year.

McKinley served as the Chair of the Board in 2017, and was first elected in 2006.

Trustee Ron LeClair was elected by his colleagues to the Vice-Chair position for the third consecutive year.

Trustee Jessica Sartori was acclaimed as the Chair of the Board’s Education Committee and Trustee Dave Taves was also acclaimed as Chair of the Operations and Finance Committee.