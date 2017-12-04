Windsor Police recovered a stolen firearm and made an arrest following a disturbance call Saturday morning.

Police say it was around 3am that they were called to the area of Aylmer Avenue and Assumption Street in regards to a disturbance.

The call for service indicated that numerous people at this location were fighting, that a person in the crowd was threatening to shoot someone, and that popping sounds were coming from the crowd, described as possibly being fireworks or gunshots.

Officers arrived and determined that there had been a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of Aylmer Avenue.

Officers entered the residence and located one adult female occupant. Officers also located a sawed-off rifle in the residence in plain view. The female had numerous outstanding arrest warrants with our service.

Investigation revealed that the rifle had been reported stolen to Windsor Police Service back in April of 2012.

Officers seized the firearm and arrested the female without incident.

Investigation determined that there was no evidence to support that any firearms had been discharged at this scene, and that the popping sounds had been firecrackers.

In relation to this incident, Tiffany Ouellette, a 26-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property under $5000, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.