Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that on Monday December 11th, 2017 officers applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search an apartment located in the 1600 block of Rooney Street.

This was in relation to an investigation into a male possibly trafficking crack cocaine from a residence in the city of Windsor.

Officers located the suspect male near the residence at approximately 8:15pm and placed him under arrest without incident and the search warrant was subsequently executed.

Officers seized 29.9 grams of crack cocaine, five percocet pills (Oxycodone), $1,130 in Canadian Currency, $72 in USD, two digital scales, one cell phone and packaging materials.

Gabriel Leone, a 57-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with possession of crack cocaine for the purposes of trafficking and possession of oxycodone.