Windsor Police are looking to identify this robbery suspect.

Police say that around 5:20pm on Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 the suspect entered a convenience store with his identity concealed with clothing in the 1200 block of Monmouth Road.

He brandished a firearm and demanded cash. He quickly left the store with a quantity of cash and was last seen running towards Walker Road.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.