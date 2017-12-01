

Windsor Police are looking for a vehicle that left the scene of an accident.

Police say the accident happened around 11:45pm on Thursday November 23rd, 2017 in the area of Forest Glade Drive and Tecumseh Road East.

When police arrived they found three vehicles with heavy damage. One driver was being helped out of his vehicle by a bystander. He had sustained serious but not-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

The female driver of another vehicle was also transported to hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Investigation revealed that there was a fourth vehicle which was indirectly involved in the accident and police are looking to speak with the driver of this vehicle or anyone else with information. It was described as a smaller SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.