Windsor Police have released the name and photo of a second suspect wanted for an assault that took place in the evening on Saturday, November 11th, 2017 at a residence in the 2100 block of Dougall Avenue.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Patrick Jackson, a 35-year-old male from Windsor.

He is described as being 5’7″, 210 pounds, with short brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.