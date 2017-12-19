<

Windsor Police are looking fort two suspects after a west Windsor convenience store robbery.

Police say it happened around 11:30pm on Saturday, December 16th, 2017 in the 1500 block of Tecumseh Road West.

They say that two suspects entered the store wearing ski masks and approached the employee at the front counter. One of the suspects brandished a knife and took a quantity of lottery tickets. They quickly left the store and were last seen running east on Tecumseh Road.

There were no injuries.

The first suspect is described as a male, 6’4, with a large build and shoulder length hair. He was wearing black ski mask, black shirt, beige jacket and black pants.

The second was a female, 5’8, with a medium build. She was wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, black pants, carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.