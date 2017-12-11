OvercastNow
Monday December 11th, 2017

Posted at 11:24am

Crime
Windsor Police are investigating a west end shooting.

Police say it happened around 12:10am on Sunday, December 10th, 2017.

They say that a 22-year-old male was walking through an alleyway in the area of the 600 block of Mill Street when a dark coloured vehicle pulled up next to him. There was a brief exchange of conversation with the passenger of the vehicle and the victim. The passenger then reportedly pointed a firearm at the victim and shot him in the hand.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment and released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

