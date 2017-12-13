​Windsor Police are investigating a number offensive graffiti incidents that took place overnight Tuesday.

Police say that a suspect spray painted graffiti on a number of downtown businesses, including the property of local media outlets. Several bus shelters along Ouellette Avenue, from Wyandotte Street to Tecumseh Road, were defaced with the same offensive language.

Patrol officers are actively investigating.

Police have obtained images from video surveillance of the alleged suspect and anyone with information is asked to call them.