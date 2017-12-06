A Windsor Police dog had to be called in to track down male fleeing from scene of an accident late Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 11:45pm in the area of Howard Avenue and Tuson Way. They say that information was received that two males exited one of the vehicles and fled the scene on foot.

When officers arrived they found a red Pontiac and a black Dodge Nitro with extensive front end damage. EMS and Windsor Fire and Rescue were on scene and the female driver of the Pontiac was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through investigation officers learned that the suspects may be in the area of Dougall Avenue and Cabana Road. The canine unit was deployed in the area and with the assistance of Police Service Dog KATO officers located the suspected driver hiding in a wooded area behind a cement wall at a nearby plaza. He was placed under arrest without further incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

A 30-year-old male from Windsor is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident and breach of probation.