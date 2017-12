Windsor Police have arrested an outstanding suspect wanted in relation to an assault that happened on Saturday November 11th, 2017 in the 2100 block of Dougall Avenue.

Police say that around 1pm on Tuesday December 19th, 2017 they located the suspect at a residence in the 2000 block of College Avenue.

He was placed under arrest without incident.

Mchael Jackson, a 35-year-old male from Windsor is charged with aggravated assault and robbery.