A Windsor man was arrested by police have they alleged he made threats with a BB gun.

They say that around 2:30am on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 they were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Wellington Avenue for a report of a man in possession of a gun who was threatening to shoot other occupants in the residence.

Officers arrived on scene, and contained the residence.

Some of the occupants had fled the residence prior to police arrival, met with officers on scene, and provided a name and physical description of the man who had allegedly pointed a firearm.

Investigation determined that in total there had been seven people inside the residence when a disturbance had broken out. Some of the people left the house, and were confronted by the suspect male who reportedly pointed a handgun at them as they were leaving in a vehicle.

The remaining occupants exited the contained residence calmly under police direction.

The suspect male was identified as he exited and arrested without incident.

Officers seized a BB gun that resembled a pistol at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Mohamad Ibrahim, a 25-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with point firearm, three counts of utter threats and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.