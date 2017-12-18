Mayor Drew Dilkens presented plaques of appreciation to eight community partners Monday.

“We have outstanding community partners who believe in supporting our city,” said Mayor Dilkens. “Recognizing them in a formal setting like Council is just our way of saying thank you for helping make Windsor such a great place to live.”

Recognized for their contributions were Caesars Windsor Cares; Canadian Tire Jumpstart; Snapd Windsor; TD Canada Trust Group; Tim Hortons; the WindsorEssex Community Foundation; Windsor Family Credit Union and Zehrs Market.

In 2017, nearly one million dollars were raised through 52 partnerships, including those eight recognized this evening. More recognition plaques will be presented in 2018.

Sponsor Windsor is a program that offers public-spirited individuals, businesses, corporations, foundations, and community groups an opportunity to sponsor a wide variety of City of Windsor events, facilities and programs and in return receive recognition and marketing benefits.