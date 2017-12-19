Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday December 19th, 2017

Posted at 4:00pm

Christmas Lights
800 block of Argyle Road

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in the Walkerville area!

Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!

1700 block of Oneida Court

1900 block of Devonshire Court

700 block of Windermere Road

1200 block of Lincoln Road

1000 block of Windermere Road

900 block of Chilver Road

900 block of Windermere Road

1100 block of Chilver Road

800 block of Kildare Road

900 block of Gladstone Avenue

1200 block of Windermere Road

1000 block of Windermere Road

1100 block of Chilver Road

2000 block of Willistead Crescent

900 block of Gladstone Avenue

1100 block of Kildare Road

2000 block of Willistead Crescent

1900 block of Saint Marys Gate

1100 block of Chilver Road

1200 block of Windermere Road

1100 block of Kildare Road

2000 block of Willistead Crescent

700 block of Argyle Road

1100 block of Chilver Road

1100 block of Chilver Road

1100 block of Devonshire Road

1200 block of Windermere Road

1100 block of Chilver Road

800 block of Gladstone Avenue

700 block of Gladstone Avenue

