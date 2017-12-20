4600 block of Ray Road
We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in the Walker Road South / Sandwich South area!
Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!
4700 block of Juliet Crescent
4700 block of Barcelona Crescent
4100 block of Manzanillo Crescent
4700 block of Juliet Crescent
4600 block of Brunswick Avenue
4700 block of Barcelona Crescent
4800 block of Ray Road
4000 block of Manzanillo Crescent
4600 block of Fontana Avenue
4500 block of Concession Road 8
4700 block of Lavender Avenue
4700 block of Barcelona Crescent
4700 block of Ducharme Street
4000 block of Manzanillo Crescent
