Wednesday December 20th, 2017

Posted at 4:00pm

Christmas Lights
4600 block of Ray Road

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in the Walker Road South / Sandwich South area!

Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!

4700 block of Juliet Crescent

4700 block of Barcelona Crescent

4100 block of Manzanillo Crescent

4700 block of Juliet Crescent

4600 block of Brunswick Avenue

4700 block of Barcelona Crescent

4800 block of Ray Road

4000 block of Manzanillo Crescent

4600 block of Fontana Avenue

4500 block of Concession Road 8

4700 block of Lavender Avenue

4700 block of Barcelona Crescent

4700 block of Ducharme Street

4000 block of Manzanillo Crescent

