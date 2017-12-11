OvercastNow
Monday December 11th, 2017

Posted at 4:00pm

Christmas Lights
Saint Patricks Drive

It’s almost Christmas and we’ve taken a look at some of the brightest, and best-decorated Christmas houses in South Windsor.

4000 block of Roseland Drive West

3600 block of Randolph Avenue

3200 block of Everts Avenue

Norfolk Street

Labelle Street

2900 block of Randolph Avenue

2600 block of Sierra Drive

2900 block of Skyline Drive

1800 block of Grand Marais Road West

3000 block of Randolph Avenue

3400 block of Saint Patricks Drive

3300 block of Saint Patricks Drive

1800 block of Norfolk Street

3600 block of Randolph Avenue

3600 block of Saint Patricks Drive

3500 block of Randolph Avenue

