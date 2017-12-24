OvercastNow
Sunday December 24th, 2017

Posted at 6:31am

Christmas Lights
Edgemore Avenue

We’ve driven through LaSalle neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found!

Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!

Minto Avenue

Outram Avenue

Cousineau Road

Normandy Street

Ramblewood Drive

Stuart Boulevard

Stuart Boulevard

Ramblewood Drive

Ramblewood Drive

Ramblewood Drive

Monty Street

Cousineau Road

Lisgar Drive

Normandy Street

Monty Street

Ramblewood Drive

Ramblewood Drive

Matchette Road

Minto Avenue

Monck Avenue

Ramblewood Drive

McNabb Avenue

Minto Avenue

Minto Avenue

Kipling Avenue

Monck Avenue

