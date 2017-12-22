SnowNow
Friday December 22nd, 2017

Posted at 4:00pm

Christmas Lights
9300 block of Ryerson Road

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in Forest Glade!

Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!

2900 block of Forest Glade Drive

10500 block of Halstead Crescent

3400 block of Deerbrook Drive

3200 block of Lauzon Road

10900 block of Eastcourt Drive

9800 block of Ridge Road

3100 block of Meadowbrook Lane

3200 block of Robinet Road

10300 block of Lonsdale Crescent

9900 block of Ridge Road

3200 block of Lauzon Road

9400 block of Beachdale Road

9300 block of Beachdale Road

3900 block of Wildwood Drive

10400 block of Eastcourt Drive

9200 block of Esplanade Drive

3200 block of Lauzon Road

Mulberry Drive

10600 block of Atwater Crescent

3500 block of Deerbrook Drive

10400 block of Lonsdale Crescent

2900 block of Regis Avenue

10100 block of Aspen Lane

3200 block of Lauzon Road

3000 block of Troup Crescent

10500 block of Halstead Crescent

10600 block of Atwater Crescent

10400 block of Lonsdale Crescent

10100 block of Aspen Lane

10300 block of Lonsdale Crescent

10800 block of Atwater Crescent

